Human Rights Observatory

Japan Doubts Myanmar Junta’s Election Plans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest the military coup in Myanmar organized by the group "WeLoveMyanmar," outside the United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan, February 11, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Hiro Komae On March 21, during a session of the Japanese Diet on foreign affairs, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya expressed “serious concern” about the Myanmar military junta’s plans to hold national elections by January 2026. Myanmar junta leader Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing publicly announced the timeframe for the elections earlier this month during a visit to Belarus.In response to a question from…


