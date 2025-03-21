Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From hempseed gruel to CBD: the curious history of cannabis as a health product

By Lauren Alex O'Hagan, Research Fellow, School of Languages and Applied Linguistics, The Open University
Today’s regulatory gaps and health concerns about CBD reflect those of the 19th century, when cannabis was first commercialised by the food industry.The Conversation


