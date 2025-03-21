Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Avoiding your neighbor because of how they voted? Democracy needs you to talk to them instead

By Betsy Sinclair, Professor and Chair of Political Science, Washington University in St. Louis
The more Americans isolate themselves from people in the other political party, the more stereotypes take over. In turn, that pushes people to isolate even more.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The poison of racism continues to infect our world’, Guterres warns on International Day
~ Ecuador: Presidential candidates must put human rights at the center of their proposals
~ Why the social pain of welfare reform overshadows any economic gain
~ A series that’s got parliament talking and an artist who influenced the civil service – what you should watch, see and play this week
~ Heathrow closure: what caused the fire and why did it bring down the whole airport? Expert panel
~ A 1930s’ movement wanted to merge the US, Canada and Greenland. Here’s why it has modern resonances
~ Medieval Venice shows us the good art can do in times of crisis
~ Killers with severe mental health issues are perceived as monsters - here’s why that’s a terrible failure of academics like me
~ Why morning blue light therapy could improve sleep and daily activity in older adults
~ Starlink in Yemen: A digital revolution or a security threat?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter