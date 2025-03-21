Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 1930s’ movement wanted to merge the US, Canada and Greenland. Here’s why it has modern resonances

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
In the 1930s a group sprang up in North America that wanted to merge the US with Canada. Elon Musk’s grandfather was a significant figure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The poison of racism continues to infect our world’, Guterres warns on International Day
~ Ecuador: Presidential candidates must put human rights at the center of their proposals
~ Avoiding your neighbor because of how they voted? Democracy needs you to talk to them instead
~ Why the social pain of welfare reform overshadows any economic gain
~ A series that’s got parliament talking and an artist who influenced the civil service – what you should watch, see and play this week
~ Heathrow closure: what caused the fire and why did it bring down the whole airport? Expert panel
~ Medieval Venice shows us the good art can do in times of crisis
~ Killers with severe mental health issues are perceived as monsters - here’s why that’s a terrible failure of academics like me
~ Why morning blue light therapy could improve sleep and daily activity in older adults
~ Starlink in Yemen: A digital revolution or a security threat?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter