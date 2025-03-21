Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why morning blue light therapy could improve sleep and daily activity in older adults

By Débora Constantino, PhD candidate, Chronobiology, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Surrey
Daan van der Veen, Senior Lecturer in Sleep and Chronobiology in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Surrey
What if a simple change in your morning light exposure could help you sleep better?

Our sleep patterns change across our lifespan, and, as we get older, we tend to have difficulty getting a good night’s sleep and feeling well rested the next day.

Older adults – 60 years old and over – generally have less deep sleep and wake up more often at night. They also sleep for shorter periods, wake…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The poison of racism continues to infect our world’, Guterres warns on International Day
~ Ecuador: Presidential candidates must put human rights at the center of their proposals
~ Avoiding your neighbor because of how they voted? Democracy needs you to talk to them instead
~ Why the social pain of welfare reform overshadows any economic gain
~ A series that’s got parliament talking and an artist who influenced the civil service – what you should watch, see and play this week
~ Heathrow closure: what caused the fire and why did it bring down the whole airport? Expert panel
~ A 1930s’ movement wanted to merge the US, Canada and Greenland. Here’s why it has modern resonances
~ Medieval Venice shows us the good art can do in times of crisis
~ Killers with severe mental health issues are perceived as monsters - here’s why that’s a terrible failure of academics like me
~ Starlink in Yemen: A digital revolution or a security threat?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter