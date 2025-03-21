Why morning blue light therapy could improve sleep and daily activity in older adults
By Débora Constantino, PhD candidate, Chronobiology, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Surrey
Daan van der Veen, Senior Lecturer in Sleep and Chronobiology in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Surrey
What if a simple change in your morning light exposure could help you sleep better?
Our sleep patterns change across our lifespan, and, as we get older, we tend to have difficulty getting a good night’s sleep and feeling well rested the next day.
Older adults – 60 years old and over – generally have less deep sleep and wake up more often at night. They also sleep for shorter periods, wake…
