Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Starlink in Yemen: A digital revolution or a security threat?

By Saoussen Ben Cheikh
Starlink brings high-speed internet to Yemen, offering a digital lifeline—but at what cost? Where some see opportunity others warn of surveillance risks, security threats, and geopolitical tensions.


© Global Voices
