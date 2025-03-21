Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s economic vulnerabilities show why it must invest in the wealth of local communities

By Audrey Jamal, Assistant Dean, Strategic Partnerships and Societal Impact, University of Guelph
Heather M Hachigian, Assistant Professor of Business, Royal Roads University
Five years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, Canada now faces a new challenge — unprecedented economic pressure from its closest trading partner, the United States.

Canadians are once again being forced to confront the country’s economic vulnerabilities. While the pandemic underscored the economic importance of place…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Starlink in Yemen: A digital revolution or a security threat?
~ How to write your own physics poem
~ From hempseed gruel to CBD: the curious history of cannabis as health product
~ Chinese anger at sale of Panama Canal ports to US investor highlights tensions between the two superpowers
~ The pandemic badly affected young people’s mental health – but also showed what they need now to thrive
~ How AI can (and can’t) help lighten your load at work
~ The paradox of democracy’s success: behavioural science helps explain why we miss autocratic red flags
~ Heathrow fire shows just how vulnerable UK energy infrastructure is – we’ve simulated the major climate-related risks
~ Running to bomb shelters, nothing new for Ukraine’s schoolchildren
~ ‘Systematically abducting and deporting children is a crime against humanity’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter