Human Rights Observatory

Chinese anger at sale of Panama Canal ports to US investor highlights tensions between the two superpowers

By Maria Ryan, Associate Professor in US History, University of Nottingham
When Hong Kong-listed conglomerate CK Hutchison announced it was selling its two port concessions on the Panama Canal to a US consortium led by New York-based giant BlackRock, the Chinese government issued a strongly worded rebuke.

Through government-backed newspaper Ta Kung Pao, Beijing accused the US of forcing the deal “through despicable means”, and claimedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
