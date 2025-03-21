Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI can (and can’t) help lighten your load at work

By Akhil Bhardwaj, Associate Professor (Strategy and Organisation), School of Management, University of Bath
Legend has it that William Tell shot an apple from his young son’s head. While there are many interpretations of the tale, from the perspective of the theory of technology, a few are especially salient.

First, Tell was an expert marksman. Second, he knew his bow was reliable but understood it was just a tool with no independent agency. Third, Tell chose the target.

What does all this have to do with artificial intelligence? Metaphorically, AI (think large language models…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
