Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Running to bomb shelters, nothing new for Ukraine’s schoolchildren

Classes cut short by air raid sirens have become a routine part of school life for many Ukrainian youngsters in the three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, a new UN report published on Friday details.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Systematically abducting and deporting children is a crime against humanity’
~ Barbara Steveni: I Find Myself – a pioneering artist who influenced the civil service
~ South Africa has a problem with people in the public service lying about their qualifications: what needs to change
~ Digital imperialism: How US social media firms are using American law to challenge global tech regulation
~ Trump’s firings of military leaders pose a crucial question to service members of all ranks
~ Cuts to research into inequality, disparities and other DEIA topics harm science
~ Helper bots in online communities diminish human interaction
~ What are AI hallucinations? Why AIs sometimes make things up
~ Why the words in your job posting may attract rule-bending narcissists
~ Avoiding your neighbor because of how they voted? Democracy needs to you talk to them instead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter