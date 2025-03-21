Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barbara Steveni: I Find Myself – a pioneering artist who influenced the civil service

By Martin Lang, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader in Fine Art , University of Lincoln
Barbara Steveni (1928-2020) was a pioneering artist who broke boundaries with new concepts such as “the artist as a living archive” and “art as social strategy”. The legacy of her 70-year career is explored in a new exhibition, Barbara Steveni: I Find Myself, at Modern Art Oxford.

Steveni was an activist whose art had real-world impacts. One of her pioneering works was the foundation of the Artists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
