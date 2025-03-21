Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuts to research into inequality, disparities and other DEIA topics harm science

By H. Colleen Sinclair, Associate Research Professor of Social Psychology, Louisiana State University
When I taught research methods to undergraduates, I would start by asking whether anyone in the class had $20. Though harder to come by thanks to digital payment options, inevitably someone would produce a $20 bill. I would then ask whether they knew how the bill came to look the way it does. Students would take guesses – often rooted in history and counterfeiting concerns.

While valid, the larger font and picture designs that came about in the 1990s and early 2000s were also the result of researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
