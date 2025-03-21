Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s behind the massive mobilization against China’s Mega embassy in London?

By Oiwan Lam
The China mega-embassy plan was blocked by Tower Hamlets Borough Council over public security concerns. But the UK Labour Government overrode the decision, enraging rights groups.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Support Justice for Beirut Blast Victims, Families
~ What are non-tariff barriers – and why is agriculture so exposed?
~ Australia’s ‘coercive’ news media rules are the latest targets of US trade ire
~ How will the history-making new Olympics boss shape sports worldwide, and in Australia?
~ Ending Racism Means Addressing Its Historic Legacies
~ Three experts on racial justice explain why reparations matter
~ Why do I grieve my childhood home so much now we’ve sold it? And what can I do about it?
~ Peer review is meant to prevent scientific misconduct. But it has its own problems
~ ACCC finds Australia’s supermarkets are among the world’s most profitable – but doesn’t accuse them of price gouging
~ We combed through old botanical surveys to track how plants on Australia’s islands are changing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter