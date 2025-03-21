Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do I grieve my childhood home so much now we’ve sold it? And what can I do about it?

By Lauren Breen, Professor of Psychology, Curtin University
Many are surprised by the depth of sad yearning they feel after selling the childhood home. The grief can be especially profound if it coincides with a parent dying.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How will the history-making new Olympics boss shape sports worldwide, and in Australia?
~ Ending Racism Means Addressing Its Historic Legacies
~ Three experts on racial justice explain why reparations matter
~ Peer review is meant to prevent scientific misconduct. But it has its own problems
~ ACCC finds Australia’s supermarkets are among the world’s most profitable – but doesn’t accuse them of price gouging
~ We combed through old botanical surveys to track how plants on Australia’s islands are changing
~ The tobacco lobby claims vaping is displacing youth smoking – a close look at the evidence tells another story
~ The search for missing plane MH370 is back on. An underwater robotics expert explains what’s involved
~ Getting ready for what’s next: 4 scenarios for Canada’s future in a Trumpian world
~ Peter Dutton wants American anti-mafia laws to take on the CFMEU. Could they work in Australia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter