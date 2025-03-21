Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ACCC finds Australia’s supermarkets are among the world’s most profitable – but doesn’t accuse them of price gouging

By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Australia’s supermarket sector has endured a long, uncomfortable moment in the spotlight. There have been six comprehensive inquiries into its conduct, pricing practices, and specifically claims of “price gouging”, over the past 18 months.

Today, the long-awaited final report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Supermarkets Inquiry has been released, more than 400 pages long.

It finds Australia’s supermarkets are highly profitable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
