Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How will the history-making new Olympics boss shape sports worldwide, and in Australia?

By Richard Baka, Honorary Professor, School of Kinesiology, Western University, London, Canada; Adjunct Fellow, Olympic Scholar and Co-Director of the Olympic and Paralympic Research Centre, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Rob Hess, Associate Professor, College of Sport and Exercise Science, Victoria University
Tracy Taylor, Adjunct professor of sports management, Victoria University
In a surprisingly emphatic result, 41-year-old Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe’s Sport Minister, was selected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its 144th session in Greece.

Coventry is the first woman, the first African, and the youngest person ever to take on the role.

So how did she rise to this position, and what should sports…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ending Racism Means Addressing Its Historic Legacies
~ Three experts on racial justice explain why reparations matter
~ Why do I grieve my childhood home so much now we’ve sold it? And what can I do about it?
~ Peer review is meant to prevent scientific misconduct. But it has its own problems
~ ACCC finds Australia’s supermarkets are among the world’s most profitable – but doesn’t accuse them of price gouging
~ We combed through old botanical surveys to track how plants on Australia’s islands are changing
~ The tobacco lobby claims vaping is displacing youth smoking – a close look at the evidence tells another story
~ The search for missing plane MH370 is back on. An underwater robotics expert explains what’s involved
~ Getting ready for what’s next: 4 scenarios for Canada’s future in a Trumpian world
~ Peter Dutton wants American anti-mafia laws to take on the CFMEU. Could they work in Australia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter