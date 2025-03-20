The tobacco lobby claims vaping is displacing youth smoking – a close look at the evidence tells another story
By Sam Egger, Senior Biostatistician at the Daffodil Centre, Cancer Council NSW, University of Sydney
Becky Freeman, Professor in Public Health, University of Sydney
Judith McCool, Professor in Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Lucy Hardie, Research Fellow in Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A 2020 study is frequently cited as evidence that vaping reduces youth smoking rates. But the research is flawed. Vaping might be a gateway for teens to start smoking.
