Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The search for missing plane MH370 is back on. An underwater robotics expert explains what’s involved

By Stefan B. Williams, Professor of Marine Robotics, Australian Centre for Robotics, University of Sydney
The search will involve a new fleet of underwater robots that can operate independently at depths of up to 6,000 metres for up to 100 hours at a time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We combed through old botanical surveys to track how plants on Australia’s islands are changing
~ The tobacco lobby claims vaping is displacing youth smoking – a close look at the evidence tells another story
~ Getting ready for what’s next: 4 scenarios for Canada’s future in a Trumpian world
~ Peter Dutton wants American anti-mafia laws to take on the CFMEU. Could they work in Australia?
~ Q&A: Meet Daniel Abugre Anyorigya, a Gurene-language activist and Wikimedian
~ Trailblazers: UN’s ‘founding mothers’ remind all people to stand up for human rights
~ Free societies are good for business says UN rights chief, wrapping up visit to Kyrgyzstan
~ Europe: EU leaders’ ‘shameful’ attempt at justifying Israel’s genocide and war crimes against Palestinians
~ USA: Chilling verdict against Greenpeace sets damaging precedent for protection and promotion of human rights and climate justice
~ Thousands of satellites are due to burn up in the atmosphere every year – damaging the ozone layer and changing the climate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter