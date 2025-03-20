Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trailblazers: UN’s ‘founding mothers’ remind all people to stand up for human rights

Silence is not an option in the fight for human rights – that was the message on Thursday at an event honouring the legacy of the women who have shaped the United Nations’ commitment to gender equality.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Getting ready for what’s next: 4 scenarios for Canada’s future in a Trumpian world
~ Peter Dutton wants American anti-mafia laws to take on the CFMEU. Could they work in Australia?
~ Q&A: Meet Daniel Abugre Anyorigya, a Gurene-language activist and Wikimedian
~ Free societies are good for business says UN rights chief, wrapping up visit to Kyrgyzstan
~ Europe: EU leaders’ ‘shameful’ attempt at justifying Israel’s genocide and war crimes against Palestinians
~ USA: Chilling verdict against Greenpeace sets damaging precedent for protection and promotion of human rights and climate justice
~ Thousands of satellites are due to burn up in the atmosphere every year – damaging the ozone layer and changing the climate
~ Can books be bad for you? Only if you’re a ‘bad reader’ like Don Quixote
~ The animal alliances reshaping our understanding of intelligence
~ Glastonbury is as popular as ever, but complaints about the lineup reveal its generational challenge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter