Europe: EU leaders’ ‘shameful’ attempt at justifying Israel’s genocide and war crimes against Palestinians

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the European Council’s conclusions of 20 March 2025 on the situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory Eve Geddie, the Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office said:  “After 17 months of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the fact that the EU refuses to name Israel, condemn air strikes wiping out entire families […] The post Europe: EU leaders’ ‘shameful’ attempt at justifying Israel’s genocide and war crimes against Palestinians  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
