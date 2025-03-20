Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Chilling verdict against Greenpeace sets damaging precedent for protection and promotion of human rights and climate justice

By Amnesty International
In response to a U.S. jury in North Dakota ordering Greenpeace to pay at least $660m to the fossil fuel company Energy Transfer, having found the organization responsible for defamation and the actions of protesters opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016 and 2017, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “This devastating verdict […] The post USA: Chilling verdict against Greenpeace sets damaging precedent for protection and promotion of human rights and climate justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
