Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of satellites are due to burn up in the atmosphere every year – damaging the ozone layer and changing the climate

By Minkwan Kim, Associate Professor of Astronautics, University of Southampton
Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science, University of Southampton
The world’s first artificial satellite, the Soviet Union’s Sputnik 1, was launched in October 1957. Just three months later, it fell out of orbit. As Sputnik hit the upper atmosphere at incredible speed, the friction would have caused it to heat up and almost entirely burn off. Some small remnants of the satellite would have remained in the upper atmosphere, like smoke and ash after a fire: humankind’s first space debris.

Seven decades on, scientists like us are only just beginning to piece together how this space debris might be damaging the ozone layer, the climate and even human…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Europe: EU leaders’ ‘shameful’ attempt at justifying Israel’s genocide and war crimes against Palestinians
~ USA: Chilling verdict against Greenpeace sets damaging precedent for protection and promotion of human rights and climate justice
~ Can books be bad for you? Only if you’re a ‘bad reader’ like Don Quixote
~ The animal alliances reshaping our understanding of intelligence
~ Glastonbury is as popular as ever, but complaints about the lineup reveal its generational challenge
~ A brief guide to vitamin and mineral supplements – when too much of a good thing can become toxic
~ Turkey: a favourable international climate is spurring Erdoğan’s crackdown on democracy
~ England’s national curriculum is up for review – lessons from abroad show how it could work better for everyone
~ Britain has almost 1 million young people not in work or education – here’s what evidence shows can change that
~ My team discovered ‘dark oxygen’ on the seafloor – now we’re trying to understand how it was made
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter