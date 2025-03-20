Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My team discovered ‘dark oxygen’ on the seafloor – now we’re trying to understand how it was made

By Andrew Sweetman, Professor of Seafloor Ecology and Biogeochemistry, Scottish Association for Marine Science
Children are always asking “Why?” As they experience things for the first time, it’s natural to want to find out more. But as children grow into adults, they often dismiss something new that challenges their experience and understanding.

This is what happened to me when I discovered a source of oxygen production in the deep sea – but ignored it for nine years.

In 2013, I was conducting experiments to measure seafloor carbon cycling in the Clarion-Clipperton zone of the Pacific Ocean in 2013. I deployed a lander system (a remote-operated platform used to carry scientific…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
