The history of ‘common sense’ matters when caring for our common home
By Barbara Leckie, Professor, English and the Institute for the Comparative Study of Literature, Art, and Culture; Academic Director, Re.Climate: Centre for Climate Communication and Public Engagement, Carleton University
Rhetoric around ‘common sense’ tends to focus attention away from climate action, but it has not always been aligned with a free-market economy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 20, 2025