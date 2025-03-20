Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between baking powder and baking soda? It’s subtle, but significant

By Nathan Kilah, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, University of Tasmania
There is something special about sharing baked goods with family, friends and colleagues. But I’ll never forget the disappointment of serving my colleagues rhubarb muffins that had failed to rise. They were dense, rubbery and an embarrassment to the reputation of chemists as good cooks (#ChemistsWhoCook feeds on social media are full of delicious food).

The cause of my failure was an imbalance between the acidity of rhubarb and the chemical raising agents I used in baking.

Both baking powder and baking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Europe: EU leaders’ ‘shameful’ attempt at justifying Israel’s genocide and war crimes against Palestinians
~ USA: Chilling verdict against Greenpeace sets damaging precedent for protection and promotion of human rights and climate justice
~ Thousands of satellites are due to burn up in the atmosphere every year – damaging the ozone layer and changing the climate
~ Can books be bad for you? Only if you’re a ‘bad reader’ like Don Quixote
~ The animal alliances reshaping our understanding of intelligence
~ Glastonbury is as popular as ever, but complaints about the lineup reveal its generational challenge
~ A brief guide to vitamin and mineral supplements – when too much of a good thing can become toxic
~ Turkey: a favourable international climate is spurring Erdoğan’s crackdown on democracy
~ England’s national curriculum is up for review – lessons from abroad show how it could work better for everyone
~ Britain has almost 1 million young people not in work or education – here’s what evidence shows can change that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter