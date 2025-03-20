Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Starmer’s plan to ‘build baby build’ risks more American-style car-dominated sprawl

By James White, Professor of Planning and Urban Design, University of Glasgow
Andy Inch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Studies and Planning, University of Sheffield
The UK’s Labour government has promised to “take an axe to red tape” through “bold reforms to the planning system”. It hopes to kickstart economic growth by generating the “biggest building boom in a…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
