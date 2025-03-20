Tolerance.ca
Our new study indicates maternal exposure to relatively low fluoride levels may affect intelligence in children

By Maria Kippler, Associate Professor, Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Fluoride occurs naturally in drinking water, especially well water, but the concentrations are generally low in public water supplies. In some countries, such as the US, Canada, UK, Australia and Ireland, fluoride is commonly added to the public water supply at around 0.7mg per litre to prevent tooth decay. The World Health Organization guideline for fluoride in drinking water is 1.5mg per litre.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
