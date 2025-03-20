Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa hasn’t given individuals access to the African Court – this needs to be fixed

By Frans Viljoen, Professor of International Human Rights Law, Centre for Human Rights, and acting SARChI Chair in International Constitutional Law, University of Pretoria
US President Donald Trump’s second term has brought South Africa’s domestic human rights record into stark international prominence. Based on misinformation, Trump’s anti-South African campaign seems designed to weaken South Africa’s image as an international torch bearer for human rights.

At the heart of the issue lies American resentment about South Africa’s submission in December 2023 to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Starmer’s plan to ‘build baby build’ risks more American-style car-dominated sprawl
~ Our new study indicates maternal exposure to relatively low fluoride levels may affect intelligence in children
~ Grateful Dead at 60: three folklore tales that inspired the band’s music
~ UK businesses face a big tax hike. So what does it mean for workers and the economy?
~ Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State under emergency: sending in the army isn’t the answer
~ Canada’s Africa strategy is a landmark moment for Canada-Africa relations, but still needs work
~ Will the US trade war push up the price of medicines in Australia? Will there be drug shortages?
~ Islamic State in Somalia: the terrorist group’s origins, rise and recent battlefield defeats
~ Spring resolutions: why it’s the best time of year to make healthy changes
~ An American military invasion of Canada? No longer unthinkable, but highly unlikely
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter