Canada’s Africa strategy is a landmark moment for Canada-Africa relations, but still needs work
By David J Hornsby, Professor of International Affairs and the Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President (Academic), Carleton University
David Black, Professor of International Relations and Development, Dalhousie University
Edward Akuffo, Associate Professor and Department Head, Political Science, University of The Fraser Valley
Thomas Kwasi Tieku, Professor of Politics and International Relations, King's University College, Western University
Canada has taken an important first step towards a more strategic, intentional and mutually beneficial relationship with Africa. But it must provide more concrete plans for its implementation.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 20, 2025