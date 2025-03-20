Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insomnia can lead to heart issues − a psychologist recommends changes that can improve sleep

By Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Neuroscience, and Public Health Sciences, Penn State
About 10% of Americans say they have chronic insomnia, and millions of others report poor sleep quality. Ongoing research has found that bad sleep could lead to numerous health problems, including heart disease.

Dr.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will the US trade war push up the price of medicines in Australia? Will there be drug shortages?
~ Islamic State in Somalia: the terrorist group’s origins, rise and recent battlefield defeats
~ Spring resolutions: why it’s the best time of year to make healthy changes
~ An American military invasion of Canada? No longer unthinkable, but highly unlikely
~ Canada-Ecuador free trade agreement threatens Indigenous rights and territories in the Amazon
~ Australia’s PBS means consumers pay less for expensive medicines. Here’s how this system works
~ 5 years on, true counts of COVID-19 deaths remain elusive − and research is hobbled by lack of data
~ Atlantic sturgeon were fished almost to extinction − ancient DNA reveals how Chesapeake Bay population changed over centuries
~ Tyrannical leader? Why comparisons between Trump and King George III miss the mark on 18th-century British monarchy
~ Ukraine war: how Zelensky rebuilt his relationship with Trump to turn the tables on Putin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS