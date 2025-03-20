Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tyrannical leader? Why comparisons between Trump and King George III miss the mark on 18th-century British monarchy

By Carla Gardina Pestana, Professor and Joyce Appleby Endowed Chair of America in the World, University of California, Los Angeles
Britain’s George III has gotten a bad rap. He was not the all-powerful monarch that President Trump allegedly aspires to be.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
