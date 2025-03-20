Tolerance.ca
Scientists in Antarctica: why they’re there and what they’ve found

By David William Hedding, Associate Professor in Geography, University of South Africa
A media storm blew up in mid-March 2025 when a researcher at South Africa’s isolated Sanae IV base in Antarctica accused one of its nine team members of becoming violent.

The Conversation Africa asked geomorphologist David William Hedding, who has previously carried out research from the frozen continent, about the work researchers do in Antarctica, what conditions are like and why it matters.

What do researchers focus on…The Conversation


