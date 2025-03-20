Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Debate over H-1B visas shines spotlight on US tech worker shortages

By Moshe Y. Vardi, Professor of Computer Science, Rice University
A reliance on foreign students for academic research has allowed the US to ignore flaws in its domestic tech worker pipeline, a scholar argues.The Conversation


