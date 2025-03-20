Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Dutton says he could handle Donald Trump, but can any Australian PM?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In the Trump age, how the next government, whether Labor or Coalition, will handle foreign affairs, defence and trade is shaping to be crucially important.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The PKK says it will lay down its arms. What are the chances of lasting peace between Turkey and the Kurds? Podcast
~ Adelaide Festival gives a hopeful vision for the future of Australian contemporary dance
~ Get The Conversation at your fingertips - how to add us to your home screen
~ How can you tell if your child’s daycare is good quality?
~ Gaza: Israeli Military War Crimes While Occupying Hospitals
~ Peru: Veto ‘Anti-NGO’ Law
~ How a legal scholar from The Gambia is bridging academia and advocacy
~ Woodside’s bid to expand a huge gas project is testing both major parties’ environmental credentials
~ Trump is ignoring the power of nationalism at his own peril
~ More young people are caring for a loved one with dementia. It takes a unique toll
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter