Get The Conversation at your fingertips - how to add us to your home screen

By Ashlynne McGhee, Digital Storytelling Editor
Want to stay informed with expert analysis and evidence-based news without the hassle of searching for us every time? Adding The Conversation to your phone’s home screen is a quick and easy way to get instant access to the latest stories.

By following a few simple steps (as shown in the video below), you can create a handy shortcut that works just like an app with no downloads required.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
