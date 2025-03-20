Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Military War Crimes While Occupying Hospitals

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Extensive damage and destruction, as of February 2025, to al-Shifa medical complex, which Israeli forces raided in November 2023 and March 2024. © 2025 Private Israeli military forces caused deaths and unnecessary suffering of Palestinian patients while occupying hospitals in the Gaza Strip during the current hostilities, amounting to war crimes.The Israeli military’s denial of water and electricity left sick and wounded people to die, while soldiers mistreated and forcibly displaced patients and health workers, and damaged and destroyed hospitals.Israeli authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Adelaide Festival gives a hopeful vision for the future of Australian contemporary dance
~ Get The Conversation at your fingertips - how to add us to your home screen
~ How can you tell if your child’s daycare is good quality?
~ Peru: Veto ‘Anti-NGO’ Law
~ How a legal scholar from The Gambia is bridging academia and advocacy
~ Woodside’s bid to expand a huge gas project is testing both major parties’ environmental credentials
~ Trump is ignoring the power of nationalism at his own peril
~ More young people are caring for a loved one with dementia. It takes a unique toll
~ If NZ wants to decarbonise energy, we need to know which renewables deliver the best payback
~ You can catch the ‘nocebo’ effect from family, friends – even social media. But what is it, actually?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter