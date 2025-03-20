If NZ wants to decarbonise energy, we need to know which renewables deliver the best payback
By Alan Brent, Professor and Chair in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Isabella Pimentel Pincelli, PhD candidate in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A national energy strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand was meant to be ready at the end of last year. As it stands, we’re still waiting for a cohesive, all-encompassing plan to meet the country’s energy demand today and in the future.
One would expect such a plan to first focus on reducing energy demand through improved energy efficiency across all sectors.
The next step should be greater…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 19, 2025