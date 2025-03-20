Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Company directors can sit on boards for decades. Are term limits the answer?

By Natalie Elms, Senior Lecturer, School of Accountancy, Queensland University of Technology
Non-executive directors are supposed to provide a company’s management with independent perspectives. Does the experience gained by letting them stay long-term outweigh the independence lost?The Conversation


