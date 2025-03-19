Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI can be a powerful tool for scientists. But it can also fuel research misconduct

By Jon Whittle, Director, Data61, CSIRO
Stefan Harrer, Director, AI for Science, CSIRO
In February this year, Google announced it was launching “a new AI system for scientists”. It said this system was a collaborative tool designed to help scientists “in creating novel hypotheses and research plans”.

It’s too early to tell just how useful this particular tool will be to scientists. But what is clear is that artificial intelligence (AI) more generally is already transforming science.

Last year for example, computer scientists won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for developing…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
