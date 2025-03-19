Tolerance.ca
Woodside’s bid to expand a huge gas project is testing both Labor and the Coalition’s environmental credentials

By Melissa Haswell, Professor of Practice (Environmental Wellbeing), Indigenous Strategy and Services, Honorary Professor (Geosciences) at University of Sydney & Professor of Health, Safety and Environment, Queensland University of Technology, University of Sydney
David Shearman, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of Adelaide
Opposition leader Peter Dutton says a Coalition government would push for approval of the huge project, which would release billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
