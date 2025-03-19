Tolerance.ca
Indonesia: Proposed Military Law Amendments Threaten Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The inauguration of Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto's at the House of Representative building in Jakarta, October 20, 2024. © 2024 Indonesian Parliament/ Pool/Anadolu via Getty Images (New York) – Indonesia’s parliament should drop proposed amendments to the 2004 armed forces law that will significantly expand the military’s role in civilian governance and weaken legal checks on abusive officials, Human Rights Watch and six Indonesian human rights organizations said today. The National Armed Forces (Tentara Nasional Indonesia) Act, Law No. 34/2004, is to be…


