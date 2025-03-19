Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Burkina Faso Activist Feared Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, March 4th, 2024. © 2024 Ute Grabowsky/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo On Tuesday, the well-known political activist and journalist Idrissa Barry was arrested by men claiming to be gendarmes in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, sparking fears he has been forcibly disappeared.Barry, 48, is the national secretary of the opposition political group Servir et Non se Servir (“To Serve and Not Serve Oneself,” or SENS).According to Barry’s colleagues and the media, Barry was arrested while attending a meeting with officials in Saaba, a district…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
