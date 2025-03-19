Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southern elephant seals are adaptable – but they struggle when faced with both rapid climate change and human impacts

By Nic Rawlence, Associate Professor in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Mark de Bruyn, Senior Lecturer in Molecular Ecology, Griffith University
Michael Knapp, Associate Professor in Biological Anthropology, University of Otago
Protecting remaining strongholds and minimising human impacts on food sources will be crucial to avoiding further population decline of this remarkable creature.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Canadian small businesses can expand into Asian markets and reduce their dependence on the U.S.
~ Trump’s defiance of a federal court order fuels a constitutional crisis − a legal scholar unpacks the complicated case
~ In 2000, Australia was defined by the Olympics, border politics and reconciliation. So what really has changed?
~ The Australian economy has changed dramatically since 2000 – the way we work now is radically different
~ Rain gave Australia’s environment a fourth year of reprieve in 2024 – but this masks deepening problems: report
~ We found the only kangaroo that doesn’t hop – and it can teach us how roos evolved their quirky gait
~ Long before debates over ‘wokeness’, Epicurus built a philosophy that welcomed slaves, women and outsiders
~ Figs, meat – and not too much sex. A good diet in ancient times was more than what you ate
~ How can we ethically display the dead in museums? What about resin casts of those who died violently in Pompeii?
~ Arrested and stripped of degree: Twin moves to bar Istanbul mayor from ballot suggests Turkey’s Erdogan is really worried this time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter