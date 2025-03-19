Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Istanbul Mayor Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold posters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu as they protest outside the Vatan Security Department, where İmamoğlu was taken following his arrest in Istanbul, Türkiye, March 19, 2025.  © 2025 AP Photo/Francisco Seco (Istanbul, March 19, 2025) – The detention of Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on March 19, 2025, along with approximately 106 other municipal officials and politicians is a politically motivated move to stifle lawful political activities, Human Rights Watch said today. The mayor’s arbitrary detention undermines the rights of voters who…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Canadian small businesses can expand into Asian markets and reduce their dependence on the U.S.
~ Trump’s defiance of a federal court order fuels a constitutional crisis − a legal scholar unpacks the complicated case
~ In 2000, Australia was defined by the Olympics, border politics and reconciliation. So what really has changed?
~ The Australian economy has changed dramatically since 2000 – the way we work now is radically different
~ Rain gave Australia’s environment a fourth year of reprieve in 2024 – but this masks deepening problems: report
~ We found the only kangaroo that doesn’t hop – and it can teach us how roos evolved their quirky gait
~ Southern elephant seals are adaptable – but they struggle when faced with both rapid climate change and human impacts
~ Long before debates over ‘wokeness’, Epicurus built a philosophy that welcomed slaves, women and outsiders
~ Figs, meat – and not too much sex. A good diet in ancient times was more than what you ate
~ How can we ethically display the dead in museums? What about resin casts of those who died violently in Pompeii?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter