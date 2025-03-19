Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microplastics: are they poisoning crops and jeopardising food production?

By Denis J. Murphy, Emeritus Professor of Biotechnology, University of South Wales
Microplastics are hindering photosynthesis, the process by which plants convert energy from the sun into the fruit and vegetables we eat. This threatens massive losses in crop and seafood production over the coming decades that could mean food shortages for hundreds of millions of people.

So concludes an alarming new study. The authors combined…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
