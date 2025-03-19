Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evolution: features that help finding a mate may lead to smaller brains

By Benjamin Padilla-Morales, Postdoctoral Researcher of Bioinformatics, University of Bath
A longstanding question in evolutionary biology is how sexual selection influences how entire genomes develop. Sexual selection is where individuals with certain traits have higher reproductive success, leading to the spread of those traits throughout a species.

A study by me and my colleagues at the Milner Centre for Evolution has uncovered a significant link between the difference in body size between males and females – known as sexual size dimorphism (SSD) – and genetic changes in mammals. These findings provide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine deal: Europe has learned from the failed 2015 Minsk accords with Putin. Trump has not
~ Microplastics: are they poisoning crops and jeopardising food production?
~ If we fully engage with how generative AI works, we can still create original art
~ Why nicotine pouches may not be the best choice to help you to stop smoking
~ Eight ways to reduce your stroke risk – no matter what age you are
~ Why the future of women’s rugby in England looks stronger than ever
~ European defence spending: three technical reasons for political cooperation
~ Are mental health conditions overdiagnosed in the UK? Two experts go head to head
~ Earth’s lungs are choking on plastic and smoke – scientists hope to unblock them
~ Revoking EPA’s endangerment finding – the keystone of US climate policies – won’t be simple and could have unintended consequences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter