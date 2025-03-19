Tolerance.ca
Why the future of women’s rugby in England looks stronger than ever

By Christina Philippou, Associate Professor in Accounting and Sport Finance, University of Portsmouth
The women’s rugby side Gloucester-Hartpury have had a pretty good season. On March 16 they won their third Premiership Women’s Rugby Championship in a row, beating Saracens 31-19 in the final.

But the sport as a whole is enjoying an impressive run too. Fellow Premiership side Harlequins broke the world attendance record for a women’s rugby…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
