Are mental health conditions overdiagnosed in the UK? Two experts go head to head
By Joanna Moncrieff, Professor of Critical and Social Psychiatry, UCL
Susan McPherson, Professor in Psychology and Sociology, Deputy Director Institute for Public Health and Wellbeing, University of Essex
Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Wes Streeting, the UK health secretary, expressed concerns that some mental health conditions were overdiagnosed. The Conversation asked two experts to comment on Streeting’s claim. Is the health secretary right?
Mental distress is under-diagnosed – but over-medicalised
Susan McPherson, Professor in Psychology and Sociology, University of Essex
A year ago, the UK’s then prime minister, the Conservative Rishi Sunak, announced “sick…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 19, 2025