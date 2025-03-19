Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe’s rearmament is moving fast – it must not overlook these three vital areas

By Michele Testoni, Professor of International Relations, IE University
The second Trump administration has seen an aggressive restoration of “big stick” foreign policy. In just two months, Trump has already sparked trade wars with Canada, Mexico and the EU, threatened to annex Greenland and pull the US out of NATO, opened negotiations with Russia to reach a cease-fire in Ukraine, and suspended military aid to Kyiv.

Understandably, this posture is cause for alarm across European states, who have now made continent-wide rearmament a top priority. On 4th March the European Commission…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
