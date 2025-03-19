Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US isn’t first country to dismantle its foreign aid office − here’s what happened after the UK killed its version of USAID

By Sarah Stroup, Professor of Political Science; Director, Conflict Transformation Collaborative, Middlebury
In 2020, British Conservatives cited cost-cutting to force the UK’s foreign aid office into a merger. Five years later, it hasn’t recovered its budget or expertise.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
